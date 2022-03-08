Sarasota County commissioners have discussed converting this building, currently a substation for Florida Highway Patrol troopers, into a shelter for the homeless in South County. Commissioners put that process on pause Tuesday.
SARASOTA — Almost two years ago to the day, it appeared the soon-to-be-vacated Florida Highway Patrol substation in South Venice would see new life as a temporary homeless shelter.
Not any longer, at least for the moment.
On Tuesday, the Sarasota County commissioners voted unanimously to pause the direction given to staff on March 10, 2020 to research potential locations for the sheriff’s homeless outreach teams to use as a temporary shelter in South County.
During that 2020 discussion, the Florida Highway Patrol substation, which is on county-owned land next to the R.L. Anderson Administration complex, popped up as the ideal site.
The FHP will be vacating the building in June, leaving it vacant.
But an estimated cost of $2.5-$3 million to renovate the building into an 18-bed temporary shelter was cited by commissioners as a reason to delay the process.
Instead, commissioners voted to direct staff to pursue a new option identified by Health and Human Services Director Chuck Henry. That option is to reach out to potential vendors to see what interest there might be to provide a location and the required programming.
While noting that the FHP substation was in “the exact right location,” Commissioner Nancy Detert felt the cost of renovation was “prohibitive.”
“I’d say there’s no rush on this,” Detert said.
Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said the new option made sense.
“I’d rather see a partnership like that (with a vendor) then spending money on a facility,” Cutsinger said.
The county already pays The Salvation Army for 40 beds at its facility in downtown Sarasota. Getting the homeless population in South County to the city has been a persistent problem as many do not want to leave familiar surroundings and travel to Sarasota.
Former Commissioner Charles Hines suggested county staff investigate the FHP substation as a possible solution two years ago.
Tuesday’s presentation by Henry was originally set for December, but was pulled from the agenda due to time considerations during that meeting. At the same time, commissioners indicated they were unwilling to commit funds from the American Rescue Plan Act to pay for the renovations to the FHP substation.
County Administrator Jonathan Lewis informed commissioners the item would come back to them later this year for further discussion.
