SARASOTA — It’ll be another week before Sarasota County commissioners vote on proposed redistricting maps to advertise for a public hearing in November.
After commissioners spent an hour and a half in a special meeting Tuesday to discuss their thoughts on 12 proposed maps, they settled on four maps to consider at the next regular meeting Oct. 26.
The delay in a decision on what map or maps to advertise came after commissioners requested a slight change to a map developed by Kurt Spitzer, the consultant the county hired to guide them through the redistricting process.
That change was to move a portion of District 4 north of Clark Road into District 1 to even out the boundary.
With the 2020 U.S. Census showing a population deviation of 14% between the highest and lowest populated commission districts, commissioners must redistrict this year to lower the deviation below 10%, the standard set by a U.S. Supreme Court decision.
Commissioners eliminated many of the maps submitted for consideration for either failing to fall below the 10% standard or for moving Commissioners Ron Cutsinger and Christian Ziegler out of their districts.
In response to a question from Ziegler, County Attorney Rick Elbrecht said that if a map were adopted that moved a commissioner out of his or her district, they would still serve out the remainder of their term pursuant to the county charter.
Speaking to commissioners about his map, Spitzer said that with minor tweaks to the map of the existing commission districts, he was able to bring the population deviation to under 5%.
Cognizant that some residents did not vote on a commission candidate in 2020 due to the implementation of single-member districts, Spitzer pointed to two areas in North Sarasota that logically should be in District 1 instead of District 2 as an example.
Those areas, he said, would remain in District 2, so residents could vote on a commissioner in 2022.
Even that concession didn’t stop several commissioners from complaining about single-member districts with Commissioner Nancy Detert saying the media was bound to find one person who wouldn’t be able to vote in 2022.
Under the single-member district scheme, only residents living in a particular commission district vote on that district’s commission candidates. Thus, in 2020, only residents of Districts 1, 3, and 5 voted on commission races.
The charter review board will consider a proposal to place a repeal of single-member districts on the November 2022 general election ballot at a meeting Wednesday evening.
The other two maps commissioners will again discuss on Oct. 26 came from Brian Goodrich of Sarasota.
Goodrich’s first map flips the names of Districts 1 and 2, which affects Ziegler who currently represents District 2, and makes his proposed District 2 encompass mostly eastern Sarasota County.
His second map keeps the current district numbering intact but proposes lines that make the districts more compact.
All of the maps submitted for consideration can be viewed at www.scgov.net/redistrict.
