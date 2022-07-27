SARASOTA — As tenants in Sarasota County struggle to make increased rental payments along with higher costs of needs and wants, Sarasota County’s emergency rental assistance program continues to provide assistance to those seeking help.
Laurel Varnell, the program’s director, recently updated the Sarasota County Board of Commission on the program’s progress since April.
She told commissioners in April that the program had disbursed $13 million in assistance, helping 950 households meet rent and utility expenses.
As of July 26, Varnell explained in an email, the total disbursements had climbed to $13.6 million with 989 households being assisted.
The program also has another 175 applications in progress.
“Our program continues to accept applications for assistance,” Varnell stated. “Anyone looking for help with their application or questions about our program's eligibility criteria can visit our website at scgov.net/RENT or visit an ERAP Ambassador, they are available at locations throughout Sarasota County.”
In her July presentation, Varnell presented the results of a survey conducted of applicants who gave the program high marks of approval.
Of the 989 applicants surveyed, 90% of those responding agreed or strongly agreed that the funds had prevented an eviction or loss of a home.
Another 84% of the respondents indicated that receiving the assistance had allowed them to pay other critical bills.
Sarasota County was awarded $23.4 million through the two stimulus acts passed by the U.S. Congress in 2020 to assist individuals and families facing financial hardships due to the pandemic.
In her update to commissioners, Varnell told them the program would “continue to disburse funding as quickly and as responsibly as possible.”
The county has until Sept. 30 to disburse all of the funds received from the first batch of federal funding while the deadline for the second batch won’t be reached until Sept. 30, 2025.
