SARASOTA — While Sarasota County commissioners mull a slight increase in the millage rate, county property owners will definitely see an increase in their property tax bills this year.
In his annual report on property values in the county submitted on July 1, Property Appraiser Bill Furst reported that values had increased 7.2%, up from the certified value of $65.5 billion for 2021 to $70.2 billion this year.
The increase in property values will bring an additional $1.65 million to the county’s general fund, the source of funding for most operations of the county and its constitutional officers such as the sheriff.
With the higher property values, even if commissioners maintain the existing millage rate of 3.4600 mills, property owners will see an increase in their property tax bill due to the higher value of their property.
For the owner of a $100,000 property after exemptions, the tax bill is $346. That doesn't include county assessments for things like roads and drainage, or taxes from other government entities, including the Sarasota County School District and the Southwest Florida Water Management District.
Even as they desire to maintain the existing millage rate, County Administrator Jonathan Lewis is developing the formal 2022 budget commissioners will consider during public hearings in September with a one-tenth of a mill increase in the millage rate.
That additional millage would raise $6.5 million, according to county budget officials, which commissioners contemplate using to fund a mental health district for the county — one of their priorities for 2021.
As it has in the past few years, North Port led the way with increased property values, primarily due to the new construction occurring in Wellen Park.
According to Furst, North Port’s property values increased 12.4%, up to $5.8 billion for 2021.
Furst also reported a 7.2% increase in Venice’s property values, pegging them at $4.8 billion for 2021.
Next week, county commissioners will set the not-to-exceed tax rate for the Trim (Truth in Millage) notice that Furst’s office will mail to property owners in August.
That notice alerts residents to the maximum amount of property tax they can expect to see on their tax bill in November if commissioners adopt that rate after the September public hearings.
Even if commissioners approve the TRIM notice with the one-tenth of a mill increase, they always have the option to decrease the rate, but once adopted, they cannot legally increase the rate.
