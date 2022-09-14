VENICE — Maintaining its commitment to fund a mental health special district, Sarasota County commissioners reduced the funding available for other contracted human services during a meeting Tuesday.

Since 2008, commissioners have provided an annual total allocation of 0.1661 mills for contracted human services with additional transfers from the general fund as needed to maintain levels of service or to provide funding for new programs approved by commissioners.


