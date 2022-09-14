VENICE — Maintaining its commitment to fund a mental health special district, Sarasota County commissioners reduced the funding available for other contracted human services during a meeting Tuesday.
Since 2008, commissioners have provided an annual total allocation of 0.1661 mills for contracted human services with additional transfers from the general fund as needed to maintain levels of service or to provide funding for new programs approved by commissioners.
On Tuesday, commissioners decided to take 0.1 mills from that allocation and dedicate it to mental health and substance abuse. That leaves 0.0661 mills to fund the remainder of human services needs.
A mill is a property taxing rate: 1 mill equals $1 per $1,000 of assessed property value. That 0.1 millage rate will generate $7.5 million for the mental health special district and almost $5 million from the remaining 0.0661 mills.
For the past couple of years, Commissioner Mike Moran has been conducting what he calls “deep dives” into the topic pondering what would happen if the agencies contracting with the county to provide these services were forced to live within an allocated millage of 0.0661 mills.
These services include the county’s 2-1-1 information service administered by the United Way, legal aid services to prevent homelessness, Early Childhood Court, children’s medical exams following allegations of abuse, neglect, or abandonment and other services.
Driving his exploration of the topic was Moran’s pondering if the county was getting what it was paying for.
During budget workshops this past summer, Moran gained support from his fellow commissioners for a resolution updating the allocation for contracted human services with specific, dedicated funding for mental health and substance abuse — a priority of commissioners.
“Is it enough money or are we spending it appropriately?” Moran asked rhetorically at the outset of the discussion.
As to the Human Services Advisory Council, Moran claimed they had rules that “I can’t get my head around.”
Early in the meeting, during open to the public, three speakers implored commissioners not to reduce services.
A former commissioner at the meeting said there have been gaps in services since 2007
“What we’ve seen is a continuous chipping away of the limited amount of money,” Jon Thaxton said, while adding there had been a “dramatic increase in needs” since then.
Thaxton is now an official with Gulf Coast Community Foundation.
But what was expected to be, based upon the past, a robust discussion of the topic ended soon with commissioners agreeing to visit the topic during the annual retreat in December.
“I’m only being honest in the interest of the taxpayer,” Moran said.
