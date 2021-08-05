Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Purchase Access

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Sarasota County removes 1.5 tons of marine debris from beaches

  • 0
  • 2 min to read
dead fish and algae

With medium to high concentrations of red tide in the area, many dead fish have been washing up to the beaches.

SARASOTA — As crews began a second day of cleanup on Sarasota County beaches Thursday, a little over 1.5 tons of dead fish and seaweed were removed Wednesday, the first day of operations in response to the latest outbreak of red tide.

Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler said totals from Thursday’s cleanup would not be available until late in the evening.

Once removed from the beaches, the debris is being hauled to the county landfill and buried.

An update from the county Thursday morning reported that mechanical rakes were running on Venice Island, Siesta Key and Lido Beach. Hand crews were cleaning Casey Key Beach where noted author Stephen King has a home.

Proving just how dynamic the county’s beaches are — a point made by Rissler during a media briefing Wednesday — action had shifted to North Lido Beach Thursday where the odor from the debris ranged from moderate to major.

By contrast, Nokomis Beach and the North Jetty Beach in Venice were the areas with similar aerosol levels on Wednesday.

Fish kills and seaweed accumulation were reported as moderate at North Lido according to a county dashboard.

Beach raker

City of Venice public works worker Christopher Bruns driving the beach raker at Venice Beach Thursday afternoon.

Conditions at all other county beaches were reported as minor.

Asked about the estimated cost of the cleanup, Rissler said staff was working on an overall estimate of the expected cost of cleanup and is working with the state to obtain reimbursement.


In the meantime, Rissler said, the county could use a portion of tourist development tax funds allocated to beach maintenance to pay for the cleanup until the expected state reimbursement is received.

As dead fish and seaweed accumulated on county beaches when the current red tide bloom moved south from the Tampa area, county officials delayed clean-up efforts.

That delay, Rissler explained Wednesday, was caused by uncertainty regarding the extent of the county’s existing permits in the absence of a state of emergency.

Wednesday morning, Rissler reported, the county received assurances from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that the county could begin a cleanup operation under its existing permits.

Rissler cautioned Wednesday that red tide conditions and impacts could vary among the county’s 16 beaches and fluctuate as wind and weather changed.

Residents can check conditions daily after 11:30 a.m. at the county’s scgov.net website.

ESredtidebeach080621a.JPG

Forewarned is forearmed. Charlotte County is alerting the public to the persistent presence of toxic red tide algae at Englewood Beach.

Red tide algae, Karena brevis, is natural to the Gulf in concentrations less than 10,000 per liter of water. However, concentrations more than 100,000 cells per liter of water can result in fish kills and its airborne toxins result in respiratory and other ailments in humans. When the cells reach or exceed a million cells per liter of water, the algae can darken or stain the water reddish brown.

Red tide conditions can change daily. For more information, visit myfwc.com, the scgov.net Red Tide webpage, and/or visitbeaches.org.

Email: barbararichardson996@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments