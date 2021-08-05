Sarasota County removes 1.5 tons of marine debris from beaches

SARASOTA — As crews began a second day of cleanup on Sarasota County beaches Thursday, a little over 1.5 tons of dead fish and seaweed were removed Wednesday, the first day of operations in response to the latest outbreak of red tide.
Sarasota County Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Director Nicole Rissler said totals from Thursday’s cleanup would not be available until late in the evening.
Once removed from the beaches, the debris is being hauled to the county landfill and buried.
An update from the county Thursday morning reported that mechanical rakes were running on Venice Island, Siesta Key and Lido Beach. Hand crews were cleaning Casey Key Beach where noted author Stephen King has a home.
Proving just how dynamic the county’s beaches are — a point made by Rissler during a media briefing Wednesday — action had shifted to North Lido Beach Thursday where the odor from the debris ranged from moderate to major.
By contrast, Nokomis Beach and the North Jetty Beach in Venice were the areas with similar aerosol levels on Wednesday.
Fish kills and seaweed accumulation were reported as moderate at North Lido according to a county dashboard.
Conditions at all other county beaches were reported as minor.
Asked about the estimated cost of the cleanup, Rissler said staff was working on an overall estimate of the expected cost of cleanup and is working with the state to obtain reimbursement.
In the meantime, Rissler said, the county could use a portion of tourist development tax funds allocated to beach maintenance to pay for the cleanup until the expected state reimbursement is received.
As dead fish and seaweed accumulated on county beaches when the current red tide bloom moved south from the Tampa area, county officials delayed clean-up efforts.
That delay, Rissler explained Wednesday, was caused by uncertainty regarding the extent of the county’s existing permits in the absence of a state of emergency.
Wednesday morning, Rissler reported, the county received assurances from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission that the county could begin a cleanup operation under its existing permits.
Rissler cautioned Wednesday that red tide conditions and impacts could vary among the county’s 16 beaches and fluctuate as wind and weather changed.
Residents can check conditions daily after 11:30 a.m. at the county’s scgov.net website.
Red tide algae, Karena brevis, is natural to the Gulf in concentrations less than 10,000 per liter of water. However, concentrations more than 100,000 cells per liter of water can result in fish kills and its airborne toxins result in respiratory and other ailments in humans. When the cells reach or exceed a million cells per liter of water, the algae can darken or stain the water reddish brown.
Red tide conditions can change daily. For more information, visit myfwc.com, the scgov.net Red Tide webpage, and/or visitbeaches.org.
