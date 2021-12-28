As of Dec. 14, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports roughly 85% of adults ages 18 and over in the United States received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, but 15% remain unvaccinated.
According to the Department of Health’s COVID-19 weekly situation report for Dec. 17 to Dec. 23, there's been 3,864,213 COVID-19 cases in Florida with 63,342 reported deaths.
Sarasota County reported 57,655 total cases with 930 new cases in the last reporting period.
To date, 320,217 or 75 percent of Sarasota County residents are vaccinated for COVID 19.
The Daily Sun asked Sarasota Department of Health spokesperson G. Steve Huard about the new omicron variant, vaccines and boosters.
According to the World Health Organization, omicron cases are doubling every one and a half to three days.
Q. How can people protect themselves from the new variant?
"Sarasota continues to encourage unvaccinated members of the community to get vaccinated now. The Florida Department of Health guidance remains – the vaccine is the most effective way to protect yourself from COVID-19. The COVID-19 vaccines continue to be vital to ending the pandemic, including combating the recent case increases locally, nationally and globally."
Q. What are benefits of the vaccine?
"It significantly reduces the risk of contracting the virus, even if you are exposed. It teaches your body how to fight the virus which reduces the risk of severe symptoms, hospitalization, and death if you contract the virus. It minimizes the ability for the virus to spread, especially to our most vulnerable populations. It helps in the fight against emerging variants that can cause worse symptoms and spread.
"Current vaccines are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths due to infection with the omicron variant. However, breakthrough infections in people who are fully vaccinated are likely to occur. With other variants, like delta, vaccines have remained effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalizations, and death. The recent emergence of omicron further emphasizes the importance of vaccination and boosters."
Q. While masks aren't mandated in Florida, the newest coronavirus variant omicron appears to spread more than twice as quickly as delta, which was considered the most contagious version of the virus. Should people go back to wearing face masks and social distancing?
"The DOH Sarasota recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain for example at grocery stores and pharmacies, especially in areas of significant community-based transmission."
Q. Who should be careful now with the new omicron variant spreading?
"The DOH Sarasota reminds the public that the elderly and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems and diabetes are more likely to develop serious illness. If you are sick with COVID-19 or anything else, here are some ways to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community.
"Stay home except to get medical care: You should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care. Do not go to work, school or public areas. Avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis."
Q. Is it OK to get a COVID-19 shot and a flu shot at the same time?
"Yes, people can receive both vaccines during the same visit."
Q. Do I need an appointment for the vaccine?
"The Department of Health in Sarasota operates with no-appointment necessary, walk-in COVID 19 vaccination clinics offer all authorized doses of Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
"Our COVID 19 vaccination clinic in North Port, 6950 Outreach Way, off Pan American Boulevard, North Port is closed Thursday and Friday for the New Year's holiday, but will open regularly 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday.
"The DOH in downtown Sarasota, 2200 Ringling Blvd. is also closed for the holiday and reopens 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.
"The DOH Sarasota recommends individuals contact their medical provider, local retail pharmacies or visit vaccines.gov for vaccine availability near them."
