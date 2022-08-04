SARASOTA — It’s almost like finding a pot of gold or winning a mega-lottery, but Sarasota County officials hope the largesse will go a long way toward improving the quality of life in the county.
Recently, the county issued its second annual performance report detailing the county's use and activities related to the U.S. Treasury award of $84.2 million dollars of American Rescue Plan Act funding.
County commissioners earlier this year approved using a huge chunk of those funds — $25 million — toward the affordable or workforce housing crisis facing residents such as nurses, teachers, deputies who find it nearly impossible to live in the county.
“The annual report produced and published by staff memorializes the BCC's decisions, as well as the county’s community engagement efforts toward funding these goals and projects,” program manager Steve Hyatt said through a prepared statement.
All the projects considered by staff and suggested to commissioners for funding were vetted by the county’s budget staff to ensure their eligibility as outlined in the U.S. Treasury’s final rule requirements.
Other notable projects approved by commissioners for ARPA funding included:
• $14 million allocated to water quality improvement projects, including the conversion of the Venice Gardens Water Reclamation Facility to an advanced wastewater treatment facility.
• $8 million for mental and behavioral health services.
• $12.5 million allocated to fund salaries of fire and medical services personnel based on revenue loss calculations.
• $5 million for air quality improvement projects at the Criminal Justice Center, Judicial Center and the North Jail.
Another $12.7 million went to other county departments that incurred costs associated with the pandemic such as overtime.
With $25 million, or almost 30%, of the total funding dedicated to affordable housing, commissioners hope that will result in the development of 700 units to help those struggling to find a place to live in the county.
Three of those projects are located in South County.
The Loveland Center in Venice will receive $5 million for the Villas at Loveland Village, which will create 50-80 residential units for individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities.
The Atlantic Housing Foundation will receive $1.5 million for a 288-unit project called The Waters at North Port on Pan American Boulevard.
Family Promise of South Sarasota County will receive $500,000 to purchase a home on Substation Road in Venice for a project called Parkside Cottages Expansion.
But the funding for those three affordable housing projects does come with some strings attached.
Commissioners shortened the federal deadlines to Dec. 31, 2023 for obligation and Dec. 31, 2025 for expenditure meaning the developers are on the clock to bring the projects to fruition.
The entire report can be viewed online at scgov.net, keyword ARPA.
