SARASOTA — School Board members voted Tuesday night to suspend the Character Strong character education program in Sarasota County Schools.
In February, board members asked interim Superintendent Allison Foster to "pause" the program until it could be advertised as an agenda item for discussion at a School Board meeting.
Tuesday's vote to suspend Character Strong was 4-1 with board member Tom Edwards opposing and members Bridget Ziegler, Karen Rose, Tom Enos and Robyn Marinelli all voting to suspend.
The district has been using Character Strong, a curriculum developed and implemented by a Puyallup, Washington-based company, that provides different levels of character lessons for students in pre-K through 12th grade. It was part of the district's 2022 strategic plan approved by the School Board.
The program has become part of culture wars debates across the country, and the makeup of the Sarasota County School Board changed after the 2022 election.
Locally, some members of the public, including members of Moms for Liberty in Sarasota County, a group that was co-founded by Board Chair Bridget Ziegler, have spoken out against Character Strong at several board meetings. Some say it promotes social-emotional learning, sometimes known by the acronym SEL, tells children how to think and feel, and allegedly collects and stores data on individual students.
Others defend it, saying it teaches children to consider others' feelings and to be peacemakers.
According to the school district's web pages, the program focuses on nine character traits: courage, respect, perseverance, gratitude, honesty, empathy, responsibility, cooperation and creativity.
"Students learn to 'Be Kind, Be Strong, & Be Well' by improving their social skills, executive functioning, and emotion regulation," the website states.
Teachers have been nominating students who exemplify the characteristic of the month, and the students get certificates, and are recognized on morning in-school news shows and announcements.
The new conservative majority of the board has been changing policy at each meeting this year.
These include allowing parents to walk children to classrooms, extending public comment at board meetings from two to three minutes, ending the district's relationship with policy consultants NEOLA, and terminating the contract with the previous superintendent, Brennan Asplen.
Edwards, who voted against suspending the program, noted educators had advocated for it to the School Board.
"The board doesn't want to hear from educators, but they will do what their supporters asked for," he said.
Rose, the board's vice chair, defended the decision, noting she is a teacher and had a long career in education.
Board member Marinelli defended the decision as well.
"There has been a lot of misinformation about this topic. We are not stopping the teaching of character traits. This misinformation has got to stop," she said.
