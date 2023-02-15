Karen Rose

Sarasota County School Board vice chair Karen Rose.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA — Sarasota County School Board members took a step toward eliminating legal advertising in newspapers at its last meeting, saying the move would “substantially” cut costs for the district.

Florida laws require school districts to advertise any public hearings and invitations to bid, as well as the district’s annual budget.


