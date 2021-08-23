SARASOTA - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported two inmate deaths Monday. Investigators don't suspect foul play in either case.
Edward Byrnes, 64, died just before 4:30 p.m. while receiving end-of-life care at a hospital.
Deputies had booked Byrnes into the jail in June, charging him with larceny and two counts of probation violation, according to reports. On Aug. 1, he was brought to the hospital "due to ongoing medical issues," and was on life support for several weeks.
"On Sunday, Byrnes’ family made the decision to complete his care," the Sheriff's Office reported.
Detectives believe Byrnes’ "cause of death is medical in nature and no foul play is suspected," states the report. An official cause of death will come from the Medical Examiner’s Office. They do not believe his medical problems were COVID-related, the Sheriff's Office reported.
On Sunday night just before 8:30 p.m., deputies found inmate Thomas Biggs, 40, unresponsive in his cell. "Corrections deputies entered the cell and began administering CPR but were unsuccessful," the report states.
"Based on preliminary investigation, detectives believe the inmate’s death may have been self-inflicted however, the Medical Examiner’s Office has assumed the investigation and will determine an official cause of death. The inmate was housed in a cell by himself and there is no reason to suspect foul play at this time," the Sheriff's Office stated. "Additional details will be released as they become available. The investigation is ongoing."
Biggs, of Sarasota, had been in the jail since his arrest on fraud charges in November. "He is a convicted felon with an extensive history of arrests in Sarasota County," the report states. His next-of-kin was notified, the report states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.