Sarasota County deputies arrested one of their own Friday when a Sheriff’s Office employee was charged with fraud for reportedly falsifying timesheets.
Michelle Hile, 41, the SCSO’s Emergency Operations Manager, is accused of taking $6,000 for time she did not work, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office released Friday afternoon. Detectives started investigating Hile Nov. 10. She was hired in 1999.
Hile, who lives in Sarasota, resigned prior to her arrest and was booked into the county jail on $1,500 bond on one charge of scheming to defraud.
