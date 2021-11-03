SARASOTA — Less than a week after Sarasota County commissioners granted their approval, County Attorney Rick Elbrecht was in court against the South Venice Beach Endowment Trust.
In a complaint filed in the 12th Judicial Circuit Court on Nov. 1, the county alleges that the Trust, which operates the South Venice ferry, has violated the terms of a 2017 grant agreement with the county.
Seeking approval to take legal action against the Trust, Elbrecht explained to commissioners in their Oct. 26 meeting that county staff had requested an audit to ensure that the grant funds had been properly spent, but the Trust had ignored the request.
The county sought the audit after learning from the Trust’s website that it had set up a tiered fee structure for people using the ferry from the South Venice mainland to South Venice Beach on the Gulf of Mexico. The beach on Manasota Key is separated from the mainland by a portion of the northern end of Lemon Bay, and the Intracoastal Waterway, which runs through the middle of the bay.
As alleged in the complaint the grant agreement required the Trust to comply with all federal, state, and local laws. A state administrative rule specified that facilities developed using grant funds “…shall be for the use and benefit of the general public” the complaint alleges.
Another state rule required these facilities to be available on “a non-exclusive basis without regard to race, color, religion, age, sex, or the political jurisdiction in which the user may reside.”
The Trust’s website lists the fees for the ferry services has differing fees for residents of South Venice and those residing elsewhere or businesses. For instance, South Venice residents pay $145 for an annual pass, non-residents pay $290, and the business rate is $350.
County officials contend that violates the state rule.
Assistant County Attorney David Pearce, who signed the complaint, attached a screen shot of the website listing the fees and the rules.
Under the grant agreement, the county provided the Trust with $185,250 from the West Coast Inland Navigation District to dredge the channel used by the ferry.
The West Coast Inland Navigation District is funded by property taxes collected in Sarasota, Charlotte, Manatee and Lee counties. The district uses the tax money to pay for projects in those counties like dredging navigation channels and inlets, enhancing boating access like public ramps, and developing waterfront parks and piers.
Under the grant agreement, that work was to be performed within the 2018 fiscal year which ended on Sept. 30, 2018. It is not clear from the complaint if that work was performed, although the complaint makes no specific allegation as to that.
The county is seeking an order from the court requiring the Trust to either allow the county to conduct the audit and charge non-discriminatory fees, or declare that the Trust is in breach of contract and award damages of $185,250.
If the court does not allow either of these, then the county also seeks an injunction complying the Trust to allow an inspection and copying of its documents.
According to the court docket, service of a summons on the Trust had not been perfected as of Wednesday.
Once the summons is served, the Trust has 20 days to respond to the county’s complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.