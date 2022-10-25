SARASOTA — Tree clearing and earthmoving activities on Winchester Ranch in alleged violation of Sarasota County codes is headed to the 12th Judicial Circuit Court.

By consensus during its Tuesday meeting, commissioners directed County Attorney Rick Elbrecht to file an appeal of an adverse decision by a special magistrate. The magistrate presided over a hearing for a notice of violation issued by a Sarasota County code enforcement official.


