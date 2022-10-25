The filed plans for Boca Royale East shows a new neighborhood east of Boca Royale. It is adjacent to the Wellen Park subdivision, but outside the North Port city limits on a parcel called Winchester Ranch.
Future Land Use Plan for Winchester Ranch. The development will eventually have 9,000 homes on three sides of the Myakka Pines golf course, near the River Road-Winchester Boulevard intersection.
Future land use map for Winchester Ranch, with South River Road running through it. Boca Royale and State Road 776 are on the left.
SARASOTA — Tree clearing and earthmoving activities on Winchester Ranch in alleged violation of Sarasota County codes is headed to the 12th Judicial Circuit Court.
By consensus during its Tuesday meeting, commissioners directed County Attorney Rick Elbrecht to file an appeal of an adverse decision by a special magistrate. The magistrate presided over a hearing for a notice of violation issued by a Sarasota County code enforcement official.
The county issued the violation notice against Winchester for “extensive” tree removal and earthmoving activities on the property both east and west of River Road without the required permits, according to Elbrecht’s memo explaining the situation.
The memo also noted Winchester had previously submitted a pre-application rezoning petition to the county’s planning department that included a development concept plan.
Elbrecht declined to say if that application was for the proposed Boca Royale East subdivision, which is already in the pipeline, saying instead that it was just Winchester Ranch, which encompasses a much larger area.
Residents had commented as early as two years ago on social media the clearing activities visible on the property.
Elbrecht told commissioners that the ranch was claiming an agricultural exemption, but the filing of a pre-application procedure was not enough to waive the claimed agricultural exemption the special magistrate determined.
Under the county code, both activities are prohibited without a permit — unless the activity is in pursuit of agricultural activities, which is exempted from the permit requirement.
“Our office believes this opinion fails to adhere to the essential requirements of the law,” Elbrecht’s memo stated, adding that the activities “demonstrates that Winchester Ranch’s activities were in anticipation of development.”
Commissioners did not engage in any discussion about Elbrecht’s request.
