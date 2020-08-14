SARASOTA — Be it a summer break or vacation, it’s time for Sarasota County commissioners to return to work, and they’ll do that Wednesday, albeit a week earlier than previously scheduled.
With a clock that’s going to begin ticking shortly, commissioners will meet in a special session to begin discussions, and perhaps a decision, on how to allocate the potential $75.7 million in CARES Act funding the county anticipates receiving.
The CARES Act was the federal government’s initial stimulus package passed in March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Of the total $75.7 million, the county expects to receive an initial allocation of $18.9 million.
Commissioners already know where the money will go, having decided on July 7 before leaving on their summer break on four broad categories where the funding will be applied.
Those categories are:
• Health and medical
• Economic recovery
• Food, water, and shelter
• Safety and security
During that July 7 meeting, commissioners discussed splitting the money evenly between the four categories but did not come to a meeting of the minds on that.
For example, Commissioner Nancy Detert wanted to see more funding allocated to the first and third categories, saying that the money needed “to go to the neediest first and then the embellishments.”
Commissioner Christian Ziegler, however, advocated for struggling small businesses in the county that were forced to shutter their door under Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive orders.
Ziegler said he thought those folks were the ones who should go to the top of the list.
However, they decide to use the funding, Emergency Services Director Rich Collins, who will lead Wednesday’s discussion for county staff, has bluntly pointed out that the county must adhere to strict guidelines laid out by the U.S. Treasury Department for the use of the funding.
Just as it must account for funding received from the FEMA following a hurricane, the county must maintain detailed records. Otherwise, he said in July, the county could face a call back for funds spent on ineligible items, much like Charlotte County faced last year when FEMA sought reimbursement for expenditures related to Hurricane Charley in 2004.
As noted earlier, commissioners need to make decisions quickly, as the entire amount of CARES Act funding the county receives must be spent by Dec. 31.
Besides deciding how they want to spend the money, commissioners will also consider a budget resolution incorporating the initial $18.9 million into the current fiscal year 2020 budget.
