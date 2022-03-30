Blind Pass Beach on Manasota Key is the southernmost Gulf beach in Sarasota County. With more than $600 million in bed tax collected in 2021, it's officially one of Florida's high-impact tourism counties. A new increase in the bed tax rate could mean more money for beach renourishment and amenities.
SARASOTA — People staying in hotels or other short-term rentals in Sarasota County could pay an additional 1% in taxes for their stay beginning in October if Sarasota County Commission members agree.
On Wednesday, commissioners agreed by a 4-1 vote to advertise a public hearing April 26 to consider a change in the bed tax, formally known as the tourist development tax, from its current 5 cents to 6 cents.
Commissioner Christian Ziegler cast the only dissenting vote without expressing a reason for his negative vote.
“This is a great opportunity for us to provide additional amenities for our community,” Commissioner Ron Cutsinger said. “A lot of exciting things for our community.”
The opportunity to increase the bed tax occurred after the Florida Department of Revenue certified Sarasota County was a high-impact tourism county on Feb. 24.
The county received the designation because it exceeded the state threshold amount of $600 million in bed tax collections by Dec. 31, 2021.
The county’s Tourism Development Council, composed primarily of hoteliers along with elected officials, and the Visit Sarasota County Board of Directors, both recommended the increase — both by unanimous votes.
“I think this is a win-win,” Commissioner Nancy Detert said, observing that while the tax is paid primarily by tourists, it’s residents who benefit.
If the county enacts the additional penny tax, 70% of the new revenues would go toward capital improvements and facilities, 20% toward beach maintenance and 10% toward beach renourishment.
Currently, the county uses the revenues from bed tax collections for those purposes as well as marketing and promotion through Visit Sarasota, the Aquatic Center at Nathan Benderson Park, spring training facilities at CoolToday Park in North Port and Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, as well as support for the arts and cultural facilities and sports tourism.
If commissioners approve the increase at the April 26 public hearing, the county would begin collecting the additional penny Oct. 1, the start of the county’s new fiscal year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.