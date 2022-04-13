SARASOTA — Without mentioning by name the elephant in the room — Rumble — until the end of the discussion, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously voted Tuesday to end an incentive program designed to bring businesses to the county.
Implemented 10 years ago during the Great Recession, the economic development incentive fund was a program to help the Economic Development Corp. lure companies to the county, paying an incentive of $5,000 for every job created.
Those funds would not paid until the county verified that the jobs had actually been created.
One grant, however, drew controversy.
Commissioners last year approved a grant from the fund for the the conservative-leaning video streaming platform Rumble to open its U.S. headquarters on Longboat Key.
Based in Toronto, Rumble was slated to receive a grant of $825,000.
But following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and reports of ongoing atrocities, the commission's grant approval came under scrutiny by some in the community due to Rumble allowing Russian propaganda on its platform.
The county, as Commissioner Nancy Detert pointed out at the close of Tuesday’s discussion, had not yet signed a contract with Rumble, and the unanimous decision by the board means Rumble will not receive a grant at all.
“This discussion is about a particular corporation, and I really don’t want to go down that rabbit hole again,” Detert said, opening up the discussion on ending the incentive program.
Adding she thought the program was really a rebate instead of an incentive, Detert said it was created during a time of high unemployment which was no longer the case today.
“I think everyone who wants a job can find one — or two, or three,” Detert said.
Commissioner Christian Ziegler, who two weeks ago vehemently argued the discussion about Rumble was being driven by leftist activists and the media, again mentioned “leftists” at Tuesday's meeting.
“I think it’s ironic that it takes one company (that) leftists oppose to jump on the bandwagon about economic incentives,” Ziegler said.
In her comments to commissioners, Economic Development Corp. CEO Lisa Krouse said it was worth taking a look at the effectiveness of the program at this time.
“There’s no shortage of interest (by companies) coming to Sarasota County,” Krouse said.
Tuesday’s decision, commissioners emphasized, does not affect existing contracts with companies slated to receive grant funds.
