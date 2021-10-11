SARASOTA — If there’s one thing Sarasota County Commissioner Christian Ziegler has been persistent about — besides politics — it’s the need for the county to hold another water quality summit.
His desire will be fulfilled next Monday, Oct. 18, when the county holds a virtual summit with experts, along with Ziegler, discussing the current state of affairs regarding the quality of the county’s waters.
The county last hosted a similar event in 2019.
The virtual summit, which is more of an update from the last event, will highlight the county's ongoing commitment to water quality education, outreach initiatives and improvement projects according to a press release from the county.
“Water quality is a priority issue both locally and across the state,” Lee-Hayes Byron, director of Sarasota County UF/IFAS Extension and Sustainability, said in the release.
Byron added, “We look forward to this opportunity to update residents and businesses who care deeply about our local waters.”
Besides Ziegler, representatives of several county departments and the Sarasota Bay Estuary Program and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation will present the latest data on water quality.
Following the 2019 summit, the community foundation released a Community Playbook for Healthy Waterways earlier this year.
That playbook, almost a bible for water quality, is a manual of recommended activities “…to reduce and remove harmful manmade nutrient pollution in the region’s waterways…” according to a press release announcing the publication of the playbook, which can be found at www.waterqualityplaybook.org.
“Sarasota County’s economy and reputation depend on protecting and restoring our natural waters,” former Commissioner Jon Thaxton said upon the release of the playbook.
Thaxton, now a senior vice president at the Community Foundation, chaired the initiative that developed the playbook.
