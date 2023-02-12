Sarasota County's proposed administration building's location off Fruitville Road

A site plan Sarasota County’s proposed administration building’s location off Fruitville Road, on county property, just east of Interstate 75.

SARASOTA — With planning underway by Sarasota County officials for a new administration center, county commissioners approved the issuance of $28 million in bonds to finance the construction of the new facility.

With an estimated cost currently at $77.5 million, the new administration center will be built on a county-owned parcel at 6700 Fruitville Road near the Fruitville Public Library and the intersection with Interstate 75, making it more convenient for residents to reach the building.


