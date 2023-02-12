SARASOTA — With planning underway by Sarasota County officials for a new administration center, county commissioners approved the issuance of $28 million in bonds to finance the construction of the new facility.
With an estimated cost currently at $77.5 million, the new administration center will be built on a county-owned parcel at 6700 Fruitville Road near the Fruitville Public Library and the intersection with Interstate 75, making it more convenient for residents to reach the building.
Plans call for the county to take occupancy of the new 120,000-square-foot, four-story building in December 2025. County commissioners, along with county administration, attorneys, clerk, and budget officials will be the occupants of the new building.
Other departments located within the current administration center in downtown Sarasota will be getting their own new facilities.
The county plans to issue the bonds by late July but the pricing and issuance could be accelerated “as market conditions warrant,” according to a staff memo.
County budget personnel will monitor interest rates over the next month and a half to make the decision on timing.
Revenues from the county’s infrastructure surtax will be pledged as security for the new bonds with repayment coming from general government revenues.
The county’s budget office estimates that interest payments will average between $2-$2.2 million over the 20- to 30-year amortization period.
The request to issue the bonds was listed as a presentation upon request in the January 31 agenda, but none of the commissioners requested a presentation, nor did they discuss the matter before unanimously giving their approval.
