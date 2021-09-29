SARASOTA — Sarasota County staff will continue negotiations with Benderson Development Corp. on the potential sale of the county’s Administration Center in downtown Sarasota, despite misgivings from Commissioner Nancy Detert.
Three weeks ago, commissioners authorized staff to begin formal negotiations for the sale of the administration building and two adjacent parking lots at 1660 Ringling Blvd. with the six firms that responded to the county’s initial invitation to offer in search of a better deal.
According to county staff, Benderson returned with a better proposal, upping its purchase offer from $20 million to $25 million with a four-year lease back to the county at $1 million a year.
Benderson also dropped a requirement from its earlier offer that the county relocate its center to a property the company owns near the Manatee County line.
While commissioners unanimously approved staff moving forward with Benderson to negotiate the finer points of the deal, Detert continued to express reluctance, especially about the value of the property.
She suggested that instead of rushing to a sale now, the county approach the city of Sarasota and seek to rezone the property from government use to increase the value.
“We know this is not the highest and best use and we know that’s not what the next buyer will use it for,” Detert said. “But five acres in the middle of downtown Sarasota, a booming place to be in today’s real estate world, is worth a lot. What’s the matter with that thinking?”
She suggested that by doing so, the county might increase the value of the property to around $60 million.
Commissioner Alan Maio suggested it wasn’t as simple as Detert thought.
“Maybe it would be $60 million over two or three years, maybe it’s not,” Maio said. “I’d like to see us out of this sooner rather than later. I think this building is in less great shape than we think it is.”
County staff has estimated that repairs and maintenance to the facility over the next 10-year horizon are a staggering $32 million, the impetus driving the commission to relocate to a county-owned parcel on Cattlemen Road where a new administration center will be constructed.
Maio added that going to the upper floors of the six-story building you could see rain leaking through the roof and seeping down to the fourth floor.
That prompted Detert to raise concerns about who would pay for repairs while the county remained in the building as a tenant, arguing that the county shouldn’t be subject to paying for them if the sale proceeded now.
Calling maintenance and repairs a “looming, dark massive cloud,” Commissioner Mike Moran along with others suggested the issue be left to staff to work out as part of the negotiations with Benderson.
But as commissioners proceeded to vote, Detert closed the discussion with a warning.
“If we have to pay for repairs which is the impetus for us to move, then we’re right back at square one.”
