Sarasota County tourism leader announces retirement

SARASOTA — Come September, Virginia Haley will be able to enjoy life as a retiree along with her husband, Jack, who retired from county service several years ago.
For the past 24 years, Haley has served as executive director of Visit Sarasota, the county’s tourism bureau. Wednesday, she announced her plans to retire in September.
“Being given the opportunity to promote Sarasota County as a tourism destination has been a dream position and each week brought the delight of discovering new facets of this amazing community,” Haley said through a news release from the agency.
“Together, with a visionary Board of Directors, a supportive Sarasota County Commission, a passionate tourism community and dedicated staff, we have built a high-performing team and I’m confident in the destination’s future,” Haley added.
The VSC board of directors has hired the firm SearchWide Global to assist them in the selection process to determine Haley’s successor.
Under Haley’s stewardship, she developed an agency that generated $5.4 million annually through tourist development taxes to a $40 million revenue-generator, according to the most recent data.
During her tenure, Sarasota evolved from a tourism destination with limited accommodations to what is today one of the fastest-growing tourism markets in the U.S.
In this time, Sarasota has opened significant hotel properties including the Sarasota Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota Westin, Aloft, Art Ovation, Embassy Suites, and multiple properties in Venice and North Port, according to the release.
Highlights of Haley’s 24 years at the helm include creation of the Circus Heritage Trail, the Sarasota and Venice Architecture Guides, and Discover Natural Sarasota. She created Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week to drive off-season visitation to area restaurants, and was a driving force in establishing Newtown on the U.S. Civil Rights Trail.
In later years, her focus turned to growing Sarasota’s sports tourism efforts and aiding in the development of spring training facilities for the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves, the Sarasota BMX Track and Nathan Benderson Park.
“Virginia has been a rock in both good and challenging times and has made Sarasota a better community for all of us,” Nick Mavrikas, chair of the VSC board, said through the release. “Her vision, commitment and warmth have been a tremendous asset to the organization, the community and the industry.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.