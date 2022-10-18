Juan Olio and his kids, Caydence, 10, and Connor, 9. look for litter, including microplastics and cigarette butts at Englewood Beach during an organized cleanup in 2018. Sarasota County Commissioners this month delayed a discussion about banning smoking at public beaches and parks.
SARASOTA — What was to have been a discussion by Sarasota County commissioners about a ban on smoking on county beaches and in parks was abruptly canceled at its last meeting Oct. 11.
Just before commissioners launched into the discussion items on their agenda, Commissioner Nancy Detert announced that she wanted to pull the discussion from the agenda.
“I think we need some public awareness about it, and this issue will be coming to the Tourist Development Council,” Detert said. “I think we just need to iron out the details and delay and move it until we get our ducks in a row.”
Detert also said the item was only a discussion about the ban, not a public hearing to enact an ordinance.
“I know there’s a lot of people that want to ban smoking at the beaches and I know there’s a lot of public interest in it and I think it’s important for the public to know what’s going on,” Commissioner Christian Ziegler added.
With that, by consensus, commissioners agreed to move the discussion possibly into November.
As summarized by Ziegler, commissioners have three options: a total ban on smoking in parks and at the beaches, allowing people to smoke in designated areas, or no ban at all.
According to a memo, county staff was recommending a prohibition on smoking within all county-owned beaches and parks similar to an ordinance enacted in 1997.
While Manatee County has not taken any action, Charlotte County has prepared a draft ordinance for consideration by commissioners.
In North Port, commissioners had a discussion in September but have taken no further action, and in Venice, city commissioners directed staff to prepare an ordinance banning smoking in public beaches and parks.
In 2007 commissioners had enacted a ban on smoking within public beaches and recreational areas where youth athletic activities took place except in designated areas.
That ordinance was invalidated in 2012 when a circuit court ruled that the Clean Indoor Air Act pre-empted such action by local governments leaving it to the state instead.
This past legislative session, the legislature enacted a new law giving local governments the power to “restrict smoking within the boundaries of any public beaches and public parks that they own.”
That legislation led county staff to review the situation and recommend that commissioners authorize the drafting of an ordinance similar to the 2007 county law.
Commissioners indicated at the Oct. 11 meeting they wish to visit the issue next month.
