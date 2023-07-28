SARASOTA — In the last fiscal year that ended Sept. 30, 2022, Sarasota County set a new record with collections of the tourist development tax, collecting a total of $40.3 million.

With four months left in the current fiscal year, it appears the county will surpass that record according to the latest report from Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates’ office.


   
