SARASOTA — If you’re accustomed to watching newspapers for notices about public hearings on rezonings in your area, you need to look elsewhere — at least in Sarasota County.
In January, county staff started using the county’s website for legal notices about public hearings and other matters requiring public notice, moving away from legal notices that had routinely been published in newspapers.
The move comes after the passage of a bill by the Florida Legislature last year that gave counties the option to publish ads digitally. In mid-January, county commissioners unanimously passed an ordinance giving county staff the option to use the new method.
That ordinance only applies to legal notices generated by the county. It does not affect legal notices required by the clerk of the circuit court, the sheriff, or other constitutional officers.
The website includes an email notification system providing information on budget matters, planning commission meetings and land use changes.
During a public hearing on the change in January, Matt Osterhoudt, director of the county’s planning department, told commissioners the county currently spends between $180,000-$200,000 per year on these advertisements, mostly with The Herald-Tribune in Sarasota.
While the specific amount to be gained in savings was not specified, an impact statement on the proposed ordinance merely stated that it “would decrease overall operating advertising expenditures/costs for the County.”
Commissioners approved the change even though several newspaper executives, including Glen Nickerson of The Daily Sun, implored them not to do so.
“People vote for leaders who champion transparency,” Nickerson said at the time. “You should talk about the way to expand government notices, not hide them.”
