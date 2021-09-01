That Sarasota County Commissioner Mike Moran’s comment upon the conclusion of Lisa Krouse’s first presentation to the commissioners during their Aug. 24 meeting.
Krouse, the newly appointed chief executive officer of the Economic Development Corporation of Sarasota County, appeared before the commissioners as they considered the allocation of slightly over $1 million to the EDC for fiscal year 2022, which begins Oct. 1.
Moran said this time of year, he’s usually pounding the desk and demanding accountability from the EDC. Not this year. “You’re new leadership, you need breathing room to make this happen,” he said.
Moran added that Krouse had him at the first bullet point in her PowerPoint presentation, which was reconnecting the EDC to its purpose.
Over the past few years, Moran has harshly criticized the EDC leadership for its lack of accountability and measurable results stemming from it use of taxpayer dollars.
Under a contract with the county, the EDC serves as the economic engine for the county with funding coming from the annual business tax.
Relations with the EDC came to a head earlier this year as commissioners voted by a slim majority to begin cutting the allocation the organization receives from the county by one-third each year beginning in October 2022, unless the EDC could show measurable results.
Krouse dampened the tensions a small bit.
“In closing, without questions, we should be held accountable,” she said. “You will get my best efforts.”
That echoed a remark she made earlier in her presentation that improving communications with commissioners and the community was “most important.”
Without further discussion, commissioners unanimously approved the fiscal year 2022 allocation to the EDC.
Krouse had been serving as the interim CEO since July, taking over from Dave Bullock, who chose to re-enter retirement. Bullock had agreed to serve as the interim CEO while the agency conducted a nationwide search for a new leader following the departure of former CEO Mark Huey in December 2019.
While Krouse is beginning to put her stamp on the EDC, a task force approved by the EDC board in August is studying the EDC’s options for its legal and structural framework.
No timeline was given for when that study will be complete.
