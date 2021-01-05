SARASOTA — The Florida Health Department has set up 800 more COVID-19 vaccinations for Wednesday, and 800 more Thursday at a Sarasota clinic site — however those appointments have all been scheduled.
Officials won’t set up any more sites until the state sends more vaccinations, health officials said Tuesday afternoon.
“We got 4,900 vaccines, and so far we’ve delivered 2,800 doses to those in the priority groups in our county,” said Steve Huard for the Florida Department of Health in a Zoom meeting Tuesday afternoon. “We have clinics set for (Wednesday) and Thursday for 800 doses each, meaning 1,600 total vaccinations. After that, we’re waiting for the state to resupply us.
“We’re averaging about 100 people through line per hour.”
He said the only current way to set up an appointment, when they are available, is through the Health Department’s website, sarasota.floridahealth.gov. There is a yellow appointment box that takes people to the Eventbrite scheduling site. The appointments are opened each day at 3:30 p.m., and it’s recommended people log on around that time and try to get an appointment.
Huard said his team has been working with Sarasota County Emergency Management to set up a call-in system for setting up appointments, mainly for people who don’t have the ability to go online. He said Sarasota County is also working with the Health Department to establish more drive-up sites that can be ready when more doses become available.
He asked for patience, since health officials are trying “to develop the best system to serve our community so we don’t have to put something out there and then roll it back.”
“More vaccine will come into the community,” he said. “You don’t have to get it today.”
Huard said Sarasota County has 150,000 people who fall in those priority groups. That’s about one-third of the county’s population, which is about 433,742 according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and does not include visitors. Huard addressed vacationers and part-time residents in his talk.
”For the snowbirds, we are really requesting that people who are not really from Florida, who may be just visiting, please consider waiving that (priority) designation. We really need you here for the full 28 days (to get the second vaccination). The real trick is that second dose. If you go back to wherever you’re from after one dose, they may have the Pfizer dose and that won’t work with the Moderna doses we are giving out,” referencing the two pharmaceutical companies that are making vaccines.
He said the Eventbrite system lets in the first 500 people who log in at 3:30 p.m., and the rest go into a “waiting room” As those people finish their appointments, others are let in from the waiting room. The appointments will likely run out while many people are still in the “waiting room.”
Huard also warned against “spoof pages” that have appeared on the web to try to steal money from people looking for vaccinations. “The health department will never ask for money or payment of any kind,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.