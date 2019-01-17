ENGLEWOOD — State health officials are meeting with small focus groups to take the pulse of the health of Sarasota County.
The Florida Health Department in Sarasota County scheduled a series of small focus groups throughout the county to discuss healthy aging, environmental health, and health equity issues in the community.
Health officials held the first of three focus groups of four or five individuals Wednesday at the Elsie Quirk Library in Englewood. Two others are planned, one set for noon Jan. 23 at the Jewish Family & Children’s Service of the Suncoast, 2688 Fruitville Road, Sarasota, and a third in Venice that has not yet been scheduled.
“We hope today to get insight into the challenges and barriers, as well as positive aspects of aging in our community,” said Beth Kregenow, program administrator for health planning, education and promotion.
“The point of the focus groups is to hear from our consumers, to hear from residents,” Kregenow said.
The focus groups are just one facet of an update of a county community health improvement plan. The county undertakes the updates every three years. The results should be completed and compiled in May, Kregenow said.
“If there is a problem, we figure out a measure to track it and improve it, and over time we look and see how things improved,” she said. “We also do individual surveys with more targeted questions.”
Whatever information is garnered will be incorporated into a required certification report with the Public Health Accreditation Board. The accreditation report is required every five years.
Sarasota health officials are still looking for participants in its survey groups. Reservations are required.
To sign up or learn more, email Aleksandra.Fitzgibbons@flhealth.gov or call Fitzgibbons at 941-861-2969.
