This Library2Go van is part of the Hillsborough County library system's way to get library services — from books to computers — into communities where they're needed. Sarasota County library leaders want to give it a try.
SARASOTA — As the pandemic hit two years ago, librarians in Sarasota County struggled to provide services in their communities.
They quickly discovered the need to become more versatile.
Libraries and Historical Resources "found the need to explore additional options to make resources more accessible as preferences for services for both existing customers and new users had changed,” LHR Director Renee Di Pilato wrote in a recent memo to county commissioners.
On Tuesday, Di Pilato will make a presentation to commissioners seeking a budget amendment $128,527 to begin what she calls pop-up library services.
The concept of a pop-up library is similar to a bookmobile.
But unlike the bookmobile of old, the model has evolved to include book bikes, lightweight vans and other small vehicles, Di Pilato said. Besides books, the model allows library staff to provide other services, such as computers and library equipment.
Such a model, Di Pilato notes, would allow the library system to deliver services to areas without a physical library, or to schools, farmers’ markets and other community events.
Pop-up libraries are being used in every state in the country, along with Escambia, Hillsborough and Lee counties and others in Florida.
Her memo mentions communities such as Laurel or Myakka as places where a pop-up library would be suitable, although The Estates in North Port could be a possibility as well.
“This versatility allows LHR to serve many constituencies and fill multiple needs,” Di Pilato wrote.
The Library Foundation of Sarasota County has agreed to donate the funding to purchase an appropriate vehicle if commissioners give their approval to move forward with the program.
Approval of the $128,527 budget amendment by commissioners will allow Di Pilato to hire the staff she needs, hopefully in May, and ideally have the pop up library in service in August.
