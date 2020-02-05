SARASOTA — Imagine as a resident of North Port using Sarasota County Area Transit and going to the mall in Sarasota, an hour-and-a-half trip.
Now imagine, with a redesigned public transit system, that same trip taking half an hour.
That was the possible future of public transit dangled before Sarasota County commissioners Wednesday and they loved it.
“This is a big innovative step we’re taking here and that’s exciting for our community,” Commissioner Christian Ziegler said at the conclusion of Wednesday’s presentation to the board. “It’s a big step for our county and it’s a good one.”
Commissioners voted unanimously for county staff to continue working with their consultant, TransPro Consulting of Tampa, to explore what was labeled as “Concept 3” and return with particular details and a timeline for implementation.
That concept relies on a system of core fixed routes plus new mobility hubs and the inclusion of other mobility options such as Uber. Ehren Bingaman of TransPro described it as a curb to curb service, adding that it provided “more service, more trips, more efficiency.”
TransPro’s analysis of SCAT’s current operation identified nearly $4 million in inefficiencies due to poor-performing routes. That means that in many instances county taxpayers are footing the bill for someone to ride the bus.
In the example cited of a North Port resident wanting to take the bus to the mall, county taxpayers pay $34.30 every time that person makes the trip. Under the new concept commissioners are interested in switching to, that cost drops to $16.34.
“We see the potential for Sarasota County to emerge as a national leader in mobility,” Bingaman told commissioners.
They embraced the idea, unanimously directing staff to move forward with planning the next steps for implementation.
Driven by the drain SCAT is causing on the county’s general fund, which is largely funded by property taxes, commissioners have been casting about for over a year for alternatives to providing public transit to county residents.
At one time, they considered merging with Manatee County’s transit service as both counties were being approached by a private transit operator. Reluctance on both sides did not bring that idea to fruition.
Then commissioners considered the idea of privatizing SCAT but ended up rejecting that idea last summer after hearing from SCAT drivers and the public.
They then reached out and hired TransPro as a consultant to examine the SCAT operation and research transit options nationally for them to consider resulting in Wednesday’s presentation.
After expressing her distaste in general for consultants, Commissioner Nancy Detert lavished praise to Bingaman and his team for their work.
“What I like about these consultants,” Detert said, “is that they’re not selling us anything. They’re solving a problem. I appreciate that.”
