SARASOTA - A Sarasota man is facing murder charges in the death of a 48-year-old woman in February and is a "strong suspect" in a second homicide that occurred in March, police say.
Sarasota police arrested William Devonshire, 52, for the killing of Kelliann Ripley, 48, of Sarasota, who was beaten and strangled to death.
Devonshire, who is listed as 6-feet, 4 inches tall and 220 pounds, lives on the 1400 block of 10th Street, Sarasota, arrest reports show.
Police found Ripley's body Feb. 25 in some woods on the 1100 block of N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. The 12th District Medical Examiner’s Office determined Ripley’s died of "homicidal violence caused by blunt force trauma and manual strangulation."
Investigators collected evidence, and submitted it to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for analysis.
On March 15, Devonshire voluntarily allowed investigators to swab the inside of his mouth for DNA.
Police arrested Devonshire on March 25 at Pioneer Park, 12th St., Sarasota, on charges of trespassing, possession of cocaine and possession of paraphernalia.
FDLE then contacted the Sarasota Police Department, saying Devonshire’s DNA was a match to evidence found on Ripley's body.
On Saturday, Police charged him with her slaying.
Investigators also let Ripley's family know about the evidence and the arrest.
"Sarasota Police detectives believe Devonshire is a strong suspect in a homicide that happened on March 10, 2022, in the 1900 block of North Tamiami Trail, Sarasota," the police department stated in a news release Monday.
Detectives are continuing to follow leads in that case, but believe the two homicides "are connected because of facts and evidence found in both cases. Detectives are continuing to investigate if the suspect and victims knew one another," the release states.
Sarasota interim Police Chief Rex Troche spoke at the news conference.
“This case was solved using science and technology, but it was also solved thanks to the non-stop dedication and hard work of Sarasota Police officers and detectives,” Troche said.
Devonshire has criminal histories in Florida, including Sarasota County, as well as New Jersey, Maryland, Indiana, Ohio, Delaware, Sarasota Police Department reported. These include charges of assault, aggravated harassment, disorderly contact, battery, burglary and trespassing.
He was charged in 2003 and convicted in 2005 of murder in Delaware.
Devonshire was held at the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office jail Monday on no bond. His arraignment on the homicide charge is set for April 29.
