SARASOTA — A jury convicted a Sarasota man of 40 counts of possession of child pornography, prosecutors said in a statement released Monday.
Thomas Clyde Cook, 55, had more than 700 images on a computer at his home on the 3500 block of Bali Court in Sarasota.
Some of the images were children under 5 years old being raped, according to the State Attorney for the 12th Judicial District.
Cook used a cellphone specifically for the internet service at his home, and installed an app that let him look at and download child pornography.
"Cook then tried to evade prosecution by deleting the application, and the images themselves from his picture gallery on his phone," the prosecutor statement reads.
However, detectives in the Sarasota Sheriff's Digital Forensics Lab were able to find more than 700 images on Cook's phone.
Cook admitted to viewing and downloading the photos at the time of his arrest, court records show.
A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children started the investigation in 2020.
The lead prosecutor on the case, Brice Van Elswyk, commented after the conviction.
"The ever-evolving world of internet technology has allowed criminals like Cook to find new and innovative ways to access child sexual exploitation material, and attempt to cover their tracks," Van Elswyk said. "However, the Sarasota Sheriffs office has done an incredible job keeping up with these advances in technology, ensuring such criminals will get caught and be prosecuted to the fullest extent the law allows."
Cook has a sentencing hearing set for June 14 at the Sarasota County Courthouse.
