ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency will be asking what vision people have for the beautification of West Dearborn and South McCall Road.
The CRA advisory board is scheduled to have a “visioning session” at its next meeting at 1 p.m., April 8 at Lemon Bay Park.
Among the amenities for West Dearbon and South McCall, CRA manager Debbie Marks said Sarasota County plans trees and other landscaping, new streetlights, way-finding signs, benches and trash receptacles. Additional parking might also be incorporated into the design.
“We will give everyone an opportunity to look at some designs and design elements,” Marks said. The public will purview the emerging design when its 30-, 60- and 90-percent complete. County engineers are also developing storm water drainage improvements along South McCall.
Separately, the CRA will be scheduling public community meetings to discuss future zoning and land use changes along South McCall Road.
Ten months ago, Sarasota County commissioners approved new land uses that will allow property owners one block north and south of West Dearborn Street more development density — going up from 13 units to 25 mixed commercial and residential development units per acre.
The county proposed similar changes along South McCall but hit a groundswell of resistance from property owners.
For more information, call the Englewood CRA office at 941-473-9795.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.