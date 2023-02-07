SARASOTA — Sarasota County Schools named Allison Foster as the district's interim superintendent while they search for a person to fill the top job.
Foster is the district's Human Resources and Labor Relations executive director. The vote was unanimous.
The need for a superintendent arose when board members voted in December to approve a separation agreement with Brennan Asplen.
Asplen had been superintendent since August, 2020, but when two new conservative board members were sworn into office in November, a 4-1 majority expressed interest in ending his contract.
In December, board members unanimously selected Chris Renouf, one of the district’s assistant superintendents and its chief academic officer, to serve as acting superintendent until an interim superintendent could be chosen.
Several board members thanked Renouf for his work over the last two months. He will return to his position as assistant superintendent.
Foster and Ron DiPillo, the executive direction of Sarasota Technical Center, both expressed interest in the interim job. They both spoke briefly at Tuesday's meeting at the request of the board.
School Board member Tom Edwards nominated DiPillo, but there was no second to the motion.
Board vice chair Karen Rose nominated Foster and board member Robyn Marinelli seconded.
Foster is a lifelong Sarasota County resident and is a product of the Sarasota County Schools, having attended Gulf Gate Elementary School and Riverview High School.
She has served in several positions, including principal at her former elementary school.
She has a bachelor’s degree in business with a speech communication minor from Wake Forest University and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education with a mathematics endorsement from Indiana University, according to information provided by the district.
She received her master’s degree in Elementary Education from the University of South Florida and her educational doctorate in K-12 Educational Administration from the University of Florida.
She has also served as the assistant principal of Toledo Blade Elementary School; as a gifted education teacher at Ashton Elementary School; and as a mathematics teacher at Laurel Nokomis School and principal at Phillippi Shores International Baccalaureate World School.
As the discussion of the interim position began, Edwards proposed several "conditions" about the new position.
Citing the "rumor mill" that developed after the election and comments from members of the public attacking administrators, he said some on staff feared for their jobs.
Edwards asked that the interim superintendent be precluded in their contract from firing any top administrators above the level of school principal without approval from the School Board.
His fellow board members disagreed, and School Board attorney Patrick Duggan said Florida law lays out the relationship between the board and the superintendent.
MEETING TIMES
Board members voted to change some of the start times for some of the School Board meetings in the months to come.
For the past few years, the board has held most of their regular meetings at 6 p.m. twice per month. On Tuesday, they decided to move half of those meetings — the first meeting of each month — to 3 p.m. start times. The motion passed 4-1 with member Tom Edwards opposing.
The meeting dates with a 3 p.m. start time would be March 7, April 4, May 2, June 6, Sept. 5, Oct. 3, and Nov. 7. The second meetings of them month will start at 6 p.m.
The Aug. 1 will be set to start at 5:15 p.m., since it is a budget meeting.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.