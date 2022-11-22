VENICE — The newly sworn in members of the Sarasota County School Board wasted little time Tuesday taking steps toward firing Superintendent Brennan Asplen.

Two new elected board members, Tim Enos and Robyn Marinelli, were sworn in at a reorganizational meeting at the Venice Performing Arts Center at Venice High. Bridget Ziegler, newly re-elected to her seat, was chosen as the new chair.


