New Sarasota County School Board Robyn Marinelli, left, and new board chair Bridget Ziegler, right, voted Tuesday in favor of a special meeting to discuss terminating the contract of Superintendent Brennan Asplen, center.
Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen.
VENICE — The newly sworn in members of the Sarasota County School Board wasted little time Tuesday taking steps toward firing Superintendent Brennan Asplen.
Two new elected board members, Tim Enos and Robyn Marinelli, were sworn in at a reorganizational meeting at the Venice Performing Arts Center at Venice High. Bridget Ziegler, newly re-elected to her seat, was chosen as the new chair.
Board member Karen Rose made the motion to set a special meeting to consider terminating Asplen's contract, and board members agreed on 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 for the meeting. Rose said the agenda item she wanted to discuss at the meeting was the "termination of the superintendent's contract."
Ziegler, Rose, Enos and Marinelli all voted in favor of the meeting, while board member Tom Edwards voted no.
Asplen has been with the school district since August, 2020.
Sarasota County's School Board meeting was held just a few hours after Charlotte County Schools Superintendent Stephen Dionisio announced his intention to retire by the end of this school year.
