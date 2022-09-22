SARASOTA - Two North Port teachers were among give recognized by The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation for going above and beyond in their profession, according to a news release.
The semi-annual Ripple Effect Teacher Awards in partnership with Sarasota County Schools are to honor the memory of Margery Barancik.
Five teachers are recognized on Chuck Barancik’s birthday in May and five on Margie Barancik’s birthday in September.
Each educator recognized for their positive impact on their students’ lives is awarded $5,000 to spend on professional development experiences, material and equipment for their classrooms, according to the release.
The fall recipients are:
• Amy Baldwin, Gocio Elementary
• Xiomara Dearing, Ashton Elementary
• Carmen Larson, Sarasota Middle School
• Katie Leworthy, Atwater Elementary
• Jamie Davidson, Woodland Middle School
Each winner was recognized by the superintendent, their principal, and members of the school district during a ceremony at their schools. All were recognized for the lasting impact they have on their students, the release stated.
“Students recognize the impact of their teachers every day – they live it with these wonderful educators nearly every day – but this is our way honoring the heroes in our midst in way that makes their lives better, too,” Barancik Foundation President/CEO Teri A Hansen said in the news release.
Facilitated by the school district, each Sarasota County principal nominated one teacher to be considered for the award.
“Our teachers make a tremendous impact on the lives of their students and families,” Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen stated in the release. “These latest Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation Ripple Effect awardees exemplify the compassion, perseverance, and high-quality educational best practices that enable our students to achieve great things, both now and rippling ahead into the future.”
