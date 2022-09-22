Katie Leworthy, Atwater Elementary

Atwater Elementary School teacher Katie Leworthy was one of the Ripple Award winners. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED

SARASOTA - Two North Port teachers were among give recognized by The Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation for going above and beyond in their profession, according to a news release.

The semi-annual Ripple Effect Teacher Awards in partnership with Sarasota County Schools are to honor the memory of Margery Barancik.


