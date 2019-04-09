VENICE — Sarasota County commissioners may not be drawing lines in the sand, but they are scheduled today to decide what extent they want to join Charlotte County on its Manasota Key beach nourishment project.
Sarasota commissioners have taken initial steps in support of a joint project with Charlotte, but today they need to get more specific about what they want done. County staff proposes three possible options:
• Option 1: a 2.55-mile beach restoration with 660,000 cubic yards of sand from the Sarasota-Charlotte county line north to 7200 block of Manasota Key Road, north of Blind Pass Beach.
• Option 2: 1.63 miles from the Sarasota-Charlotte county line to the Blind Pass Beach to avoid covering existing bare hard-rock bottom that could result in significant additional permitting complexities and costs to the beach project.
• Option 3: a variation of Option 1 with the restoration of beach front from the county line to the 7200 block, but trucking in sand instead of dredging sand from offshore and a way to minimize impacts to the hard bottom.
Funding
Commissioners will also discuss a funding strategy.
If they decide to go with Option 1, that could cost the county $40 million, whereas Option 2 could cost $8.1 million and Option 3 is $14 million.
Individual homeowners may be expected to pick up a percentage of the costs, like Siesta Key property owners did for their restoration project. The property owners would pay their share through an annual taxing unit assessment.
The county would also draw funding from tourist development taxes and a percentage picked up by the state. Charlotte County expects to see $12.5 million from the state in the upcoming year to help fund its 10-year beach management effort. Charlotte's goal is to begin beach renourishment as early as November, just after the end of sea turtle nesting season.
