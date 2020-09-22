SARASOTA — How best can Sarasota County protect homes along the Gulf shoreline from being undermined by cycles of erosion?
County commissioners asked staff Tuesday to prepare an ordinance and schedule a public hearing to revise its codes concerning how to address Gulf shoreline erosion and better protect homes.
Working with homeowner associations from Manasota, Casey and Siesta Key, county staff has been looking at potential revisions to codes addressing emergency and other protections of shorelines with sand bags, sea walls and other potential hardening of shorelines.
The Manasota Key Association, representing property owners north of the Sarasota-Charlotte county line on Manasota Key, has been leading the discussion.
In part, the association asks the county codes to balance its recognition of the circumstances property owners face when their properties are imperiled by erosion. The homeowners want the county to address issues of what defines private and public beaches.
Casey Key property owners are undertaking their own plan to protect the key.
"It's been very difficult to get here today," Commissioner Charles Hines said, suggesting the commission wasn't at a point where it could begin "wordsmithing" a new ordinance. "It's having to face reality of what is happening to our coastal systems."
Hines said neither he nor anyone with the county would want to see the county's Gulf shoreline armored with sea walls. The county, however, does want to protect homes but not necessarily ancillary structures like pools or tiki huts.
"I don't know if it is going to get any easier in the next decade or so," Hines said.
Commissioner Nancy Detert suggested, "We want not just to protect homes, but we also want to protect public access. No one owns the natural resources."
The commissioners asked staff to continue its discussions with the associations and residents on the barrier islands before coming back to the commission with an ordinance.
