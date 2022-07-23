Parents looking for back-to-school bargains can take advantage of Florida’s Back-to-School sales tax holiday starting Monday and running through Aug. 7.
They can save even more money and help a local charity by browsing for new and gently used clothing at area thrift and resale stores.
At Fabulous Finds Resale Shop and Unique Botique, 1931 Tamiami Trail, in Port Charlotte, has children’s clothing starting at .99. They have school uniform shirts. The store has a daily sale, that can be up to 75% off of clothing and frequent flash sales that help reduce the inventory.
“Families can save money by shopping here,” she said. “Parents of toddlers and preschoolers are already saving money and will through 2023 with the new tax free exemption.”
For the first time ever, the state exempted sales tax until June 30, 2023 on baby and toddler clothing, reusable diapers, said Robin Pappas, assistant store manager.
At checkout, each customer is asked if they’d like to round up their total to the closest dollar.
“All of the money we collect goes to the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition,” Pappas said. “We have a shelter and a food pantry. We help children, families and veterans. So the money collected from the store all goes to the coalition.”
Local Goodwill and bargain barn stores along with other thrift stores including Englewood Animal Rescue Sanctuary resells designer brands like INC., Calvin Klein, Aero, Justice, Cat & Jack and others.
Parents can also save money by going to upcoming back-to-school events where sneakers, school uniforms and school supplies are given away. Then they can shop for the other things on their list.
