PLACIDA — What’s supposed to be a quiet off-season has turned into daily visits from tourists, coming from as far as Alaska and Europe seeking treasures at a Pirate’s Dream.
The three employees running the store say COVID-19 hurt the business last year. However, it has bounced back better than ever after many discovered the small store filled with a million quirky things at 3250 Placida Road.
Owner Jim Freeman lives on Little Gasparilla Island and isn’t spotted at the store as often as he was a decade ago when he stood outside dressed like a pirate waving customers into his new business.
When he does come check on his store usually in October, he travels by boat.
“When Jim first opened, he did it because he was retired and bored and wanted to open a store up for fun,” said longtime employee Chris Howe.
She, along with her sister Joann Kelsch and Stephanie Liberto, run the local gift shop selling pirate gear of all kinds, plus shark teeth, one-of-a-kind mermaid greeting cards by local artist Robert Klincart, figurines, lamps, chimes, fool’s gold, Englewood T-shirts for babies to adults, trinkets, alligator heads, stuffed puffer fish, thousands of shells, oils, dream catchers, lamps, seashell ornaments, wooden hand-carved statues, jewelry, fossils and much more.
Outside, children pose next to a pirate statue and shark’s head. Then they can look through bins of shells leading to the front door. Once inside, it’s like a museum, with everything for sale, filled with touchable trinkets.
Families check out the mix-and-match shell section designed for collectors and crafters. While Ozzy Osborne’s “Crazy Train” or The Cult’s “Fire Woman” plays in the background, family members drift apart checking out wall hangings with wacky saying or rifle through little colorful magnets that stick together and sell for $1 each or six for $5.
“I’m here shopping for my family,” said Jesse Gilliam, 14, of Indiana who was on vacation with his friend Ty Dooley, 14. The pair spent an hour in the store looking at rows of carved stones, pencil stars, pocket knives, swords and pirate garb.
Howe says there are repeat customers, some from Europe, who come back every year — except last year. They bring their Pirate’s Dream custom tote bags to get 20% off their purchase, just as the bag promises. Others ask for the free item advertised on the sign. The store gives away things like sand dollars, pirate swords, key chains, necklaces or conch shells.
“They are religious about getting their discount,” Howe joked. “People love to come see what’s new at the store every year.”
Howe said there’s something for everyone at Pirate’s Dream. Freeman goes to trade shows throughout the U.S. searching for new, sometimes fancy, sometimes silly merchandise to add to the character of the already-crowded store.
“One of my favorites that we sell is a skeleton with a Mohawk sitting on a toilet,” Howe said. “I have one in my bathroom and people still comment on it all of the time. It’s a talking piece all right.
“But seriously, we have some fun junk in here to really pretty gift items. We have sea life clocks and unique mermaid tables and lamps. We make our own shell nightlights, but we haven’t been able to catch up since we’ve been so busy.”
Liberto agreed.
“There’s only three of us here and sometimes there are 20 people in the store,” she said. “Things usually slow down after April. It’s real quiet — but not this year. People have found the pirate’s treasure. I think it’s because we are the only local store that sells some really unique items.
“Where else are you going to find a baby shark in a jar?”
