SARASOTA — Sarasota County School Board members made some moves Tuesday that may reshape school policy in the months to come.
While they couldn't vote on decisions during the workshop, they did discuss several topics with the top school administrators — and with each other — that could soon come up for votes at school board meetings.
Tim Enos and Robyn Marinelli joined the board in November, having won their seats on a conservative ticket with Bridget Ziegler's re-election campaign.
The new conservative majority, which includes Karen Rose as vice chair, have asked staff to provide information on several topics that came up at Tuesday's session.
WALKING CHILDREN TO CLASS
Board members worked toward a new policy to allow parents to walk their children to classrooms in the morning.
Recent state regulations upgrading school security after the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas Elementary School shootings, coupled with the protocols from the COVID-19 pandemic, have made it more difficult for anyone, including parents, to enter schools during the past three years.
But several parents — including those with special needs students — have repeatedly asked they be allowed to walk children to classrooms.
"Safety and security is not something we sacrifice at this district," Ziegler said Tuesday.
However, "parental involvement and participation is a critical component" for improving education, she said.
The trick is to balance those two goals.
A new policy, which hasn't yet been voted on, could include many of the elements required of a parent who wanted to have lunch in the cafeteria with their child.
Board member Tim Enos, a former police chief for Sarasota County Schools, spoke about security.
He said parents could be allowed in through a single entrance point, could check in with the school's reception staff with an ID and be checked by the RAPTOR screening system, which also provides a temporary ID sticker.
The parents could then walk to the classroom with the child and then leave the campus through the same entry point they came in.
Any parent asked to leave would have to go.
Parents would not be able to set up individual conferences with teachers at that time, but could contact the teacher for that another time.
Board chair Bridget Ziegler suggested adding a line allowing them to set up meetings through email, a call to the office, or other electronic means.
NEOLA CONSULTANTS
Board members asked district staff and the district's attorney to take steps to end the district's contract with NEOLA Inc., a consulting firm that helps school districts set policies and then makes sure the policies line up with state and federal laws.
The previous board majority voted to contract with NEOLA, and staff members have been working with NEOLA consultants for about a year on policy changes.
While the board majority reached a consensus to end the contract following a required public meeting, board member Tom Edwards cautioned it would be unwise until another process is in place.
Ziegler said she would work with interim Superintendent Allison Foster and Edwina Oliver, a principal-on-special-assignment, who has been working on the district's policies.
The board asked its legal council, attorney Patrick Duggan, to look into the provisions of ending the contract and negotiate the district's cost for the work that's been done.
RECORDING MEETINGS
Some parents of students with disabilities have long been asking the School Board to allow them to record individualized education plan meetings with teachers and other staff.
An IEP is a written plan for the special education of a student with a disability, according to the Florida Department of Education's website.
"Every student with a disability who is eligible for exceptional student education services will have an IEP," the website states.
Parents have said the meetings are complex and recording them would allow them to review what was said while developing the education plan.
Some teachers have expressed reservations about recording the meetings, saying recordings could make them vulnerable.
Board member Robyn Marinelli said she was in favor of the recordings, but that the district wouldn't allow teachers to be disrespected. Vice chair Karen Rose said it would be up to the principals at the schools and administrators at the district level to make sure teachers felt comfortable.
CHARACTER STRONG
Board members told Foster to put the Character Strong program on "pause" while looking for alternative character-building programs for the district.
The district has used the program to teach and encourage positive character traits. For example, on the grade-school level, students are taught courage, respect, perseverance, gratitude, honesty, empathy, responsibility, cooperation and creativity, according to one school's website. Character-building education is mandated by state law.
Some members of the public, including members of Moms for Liberty in Sarasota County, have spoken out against Character Strong, saying it is promotes social-emotional learning, sometimes known by the acronym SEL.
Others defend it for the same reason, saying it teaches children to be peace-makers.
Many of these topics could be discussed formally at the March 7 board meeting, which is set for 3 p.m. at the School Board meeting room at The Landings in Sarasota. The agenda has not been compiled yet.
