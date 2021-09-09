School Board members watch as mask battle moves through courts

By Staff, Wire reports
SARASOTA — Sarasota County School Board members Bridget Ziegler and Jane Goodwin voted on opposite sides of the school district’s mask mandate for students.
But the two shared similar sentiments on the ongoing court battle with Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state Department of Education on one side and school districts mandating masks for students on the other.
“It’s going to be back and forth until they decide what happens,” Goodwin said Thursday of the legal manuever in Tallahassee, that is now moving to the state’s First District Court of Appeals.
She voted for the mandate Aug. 20, and it passed 3-2.
Ziegler, who voted against it, said it was clear there would be an appeal of a circuit judge’s ruling against the DeSantis administration.
“This is no different than other controversial and unsettled law,” she said.
RULINGS AND MOTIONS
Hours after a Leon County circuit judge allowed school districts to continue student mask requirements Wednesday, the DeSantis’ administration filed an emergency motion asking an appeals court to reinstate a stay.
The 41-page motion seeks to put on hold a Sept. 2 ruling by Circuit Judge John Cooper that said DeSantis overstepped his constitutional authority in an executive order aimed at preventing districts from requiring students to wear masks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cooper on Wednesday went further by lifting an automatic stay that had been triggered when the DeSantis administration appealed the Sept. 2 ruling to the 1st District Court of Appeal.
The governor’s motion filed Wednesday night requested that the Tallahassee-based appeals court reimpose the stay while the underlying battle about the Sept. 2 ruling moves forward.
The appeals court gave a group of parents who filed the lawsuit until 8 p.m. Thursday to file a response to the motion about reinstating the stay.
“They all want what is best for their child from a safety standpoint,” Ziegler said.
She said there remain differing opinions that parents have on the mask mandate.
“I still stand on the belief the mask policy should have remained optional,” Ziegler said.
She said while the school staff was doing their best to create a calm environment, she was concerned about the impact masks had on the students’ education. She said she notices the angst and chaos the policy has caused.
Goodwin stands by her decision to require masks.
”I don’t feel like we are breaking the law,” Goodwin said. “I feel we are doing what is right to keep our children safe. If we lose one child in this county, that’s one child too many,” Goodwin said{/div}
School Board member Tom Edwards also believes it’s about the safety of the students.
He stated his oath as an elected board member was to keep students safe and provide the best education possible, which he believes he hasn’t violated.
“All I want to do is keep kids in class and not out sick,” Edwards said.
While Edwards dislikes the word mandate, he still believes the “temporary mask requirement” will help reduce the risk of getting COVID-19 and being quarantined.
“My fight is not with the governor, but with COVID,” Edwards said.
School Board chair Shirley Brown was happy the Leon County judge ruled in favor of the parents, allowing school districts to set their policy.
“Judge Cooper reaffirmed what I said when passing the mask mandate for Sarasota County,” she said. It’s allowed in the Parents Bill of Rights and it’s needed for the health of our students and community. We need to keep our children healthy and in school.”
APPEAL AHEAD
But the governor’s office is far from giving up the fight. In their motion, Wednesday, attorneys for DeSantis, Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, the Florida Department of Education and the State Board of Education argued that they will ultimately prevail in the lawsuit.
The motion contends, in part, that Cooper’s ruling violated constitutional separation of powers and delved into policy and political issues about whether schools should be allowed to require masks.
“The adequate level of safety in schools and other public settings is a political question reserved entirely for elected representatives who are publicly accountable,” the motion said. “Therefore, in finding irreparable harm (from a stay of his ruling), the trial court should not have substituted its own health policy preferences or risk assessments for those of the governor or, more importantly, the state health officer and surgeon general.”
Earlier Wednesday, Cooper sought to dispel such arguments about his ruling. He asserted he made decisions in the mask lawsuit and other cases based on his interpretation of laws and listed times in which he has ruled in favor of governors.
“If you look at my record, it’s not somebody who runs all over the place, ruling against the governor. What it is, I think, is a record of somebody who tries to figure out what the law is and rule according to the law. Because that’s my job. I’m not a policymaker,” Cooper said.
The court case started when a group of parents filed a lawsuit Aug. 6 amid a fierce debate across the state about whether students should be required to wear masks as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has caused a surge in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
After DeSantis issued the July 30 executive order, the state Department of Health issued a rule that said parents should have the right to opt out of student mask requirements. The order and the rule are in line with DeSantis’ argument that parents should have a choice about children wearing masks.
Some school districts, including Sarasota County, have bucked the order and rule, only allowing students to forgo masks if their parents present documented medical reasons.
When making the decision, School Board member Edwards said he did not intend to be in court or fighting with the governor.
However, it’s all about the students, he said.
“I think we all want the same things. We all want our kids to be maskless in class receiving a high-quality education,” Edwards said. “In order to do that, we have to make sure, for now, people are getting vaccinated and wearing masks until the positivity rate goes below 8%.”
Also, while acknowledging the “highly, passionate” topic is turning into different political beliefs, Ziegler said she wants to revert the focus to the education of the students.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.