^pBy BRIANNA KWASNIK
Staff Writer
The public will have the opportunity to sound off at a public hearing Tuesday about the proposed budget and tax rate for the upcoming school year.
What is the proposed budget? For the 2019-2020 school year, the Charlotte County Public Schools budget is $318,508,242, an approximate 13.4% increase from last year. The district estimates it will spend just over $222.4 million.
What are they spending more on this year? According to Superintendent Steve Dionisio: ”We are spending more on items due to the funds from the Referendum including but not limited to: security positions, mental health positions, ESE support, ELA and math support and paraprofessionals. Also additional funds within the arts, as an example.”
What about your taxes? Taxpayers can expect to pay more this year due to the passing of the referendum in November, Dionisio said. As a result, property owners will pay an additional $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value of their property. The district has estimated these additional funds will bring an estimated $17 million per year to the district for operating costs.
What does that mean for me? Let’s say the taxable value of your home is $100,000. The school district’s portion of your bill would increase from $635 to $714.
What is the proposed millage rate? The proposed rate is $7.14 per $1,000 of taxable value, a slight increase from last year’s rate of around $6.35. This rate includes a capital outlay rate of $1.50, which would bring an estimated $28.2 million to be used for construction and remodeling, maintenance, renovation and repair, motor vehicle purchases, new and replacement equipment, etc.
When is the hearing? The public hearing will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the district office, 1445 Education Way in Port Charlotte. At the meeting, the board will vote on the tentative budget. The final budget will be approved at a hearing on Sept. 10.
Email: Brianna.Kwasnik@yoursun.com^p
