ROTONDA WEST — Judy Murdoch believes every donation no matter how big or how small will help a child.
As the Children & Youth chairperson of the Rotonda West American Legion Auxiliary, Murdoch is committed to seeing children get the tools they need for their education.
"We are doing a school supply drive after school begins to help students who may not have the ability to buy all of the required school supplies," Murdoch said. "We know teachers take money out of their pockets to buy the supplies or the kids. We don't want that to happen either, especially this school year when we know more children may have been impacted by COVID-19 which would mean more supplies the teachers would have to buy to subsidize the classroom."
The auxiliary is collecting 24-packs of Crayola crayons, pencils, pens and highlighters, pencil sharpeners and pencil boxes, notebooks (spiral and composition), packs of paper, notebook, construction and copy paper, disinfectant wipes, scissors, tissues, hand sanitizer.
"Cash donations can be given to the bartenders and we will buy the supplies that don't come in and are still needed," Murdoch said. "Please place the items in the box in the post lounge."
There is a drive-thru drop off, set for 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 21, in the post parking lot, 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West.
"Once we collect everything, we will separate them out and deliver them to Vineland and Myakka elementary schools, L.A. Ainger and the high school," she said. "We do this after school begins so we can help with the students and the teachers to get what they need."
MORE COLLECTIONS
Rob Nelson Jr., an Edward Jones financial advisor in North Port, is supporting School Supplies Collection Campaign by using his office as a drop-off location for a school supplies drive. Local residents may help by donating items to the Edward Jones branch office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5900 Pan American Blvd. Ste. 101, near U.S. 41.
"We donate to Glenallen Elementary School," said Cherie Pindar, senior branch office administrator. "The kids at Glenallen seemed to be in more need of the donations."
Glenallen Elementary School has the highest number of children on free and reduced lunch in South County with 79% of students approved for that program.
The Kiwanis Club of North Port is also collecting socks and underwear for needy students at all 11 schools in the city. Donation boxes are at the North Port Walmart, North Port Chamber of Commerce, Olde World Restaurant, North Port Chiropractic, The Polished Boutique, Total Martial Arts & Fitness, North Port Culver's, Evole Chiropractic, Beef O' Brady's and the Port Charlotte Walmart.
"We will collect them and then distribute them to the schools and then to the Children's Community Clothing Closet," said Chris Street, North Port Kiwanis secretary. "We give five free outfits per child at the closet from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays."
The Children's Clothing Closet is on Sam Shapos Way in North Port, between the North Port Art Center and the tennis courts at Dallas White Park. There are no income guidelines and donations of gently used or new clothing is welcome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.