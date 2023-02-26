Members of the Troop 26 color guard raise the flag at the Scout Hut in Englewood on Sunday. The troop celebrated its 70th anniversary with a reunion, re-dedication of its headquarters and a barbecue feast.
The reunion included Troop 26's first Eagle Scout Jim Christman (1962) and the second Eagle Rick Walker (1963) and his son Chris and brother Brian Walker. Also attending was the third Eagle, Laszlo B. Apathy III (1965).
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Scouts of Troop 26 in Englewood, some current, some legacy members, celebrate the troop's 70th anniversary Sunday at the Scout Hut on Maple Street.
ENGLEWOOD — Scouts of all ages came together Sunday to celebrate a milestone in Englewood: The 70th anniversary of BSA Troop 26.
The gathering was held at the Lee H. Walker Scout Hut, the troop’s recently renovated headquarters for decades, and still standing on Englewood’s South Maple Street.
Troop alumnus were joined by current members of Troop 26, Troop 26G, Venture Scouts and Cub Scout Pack 26, along with leaders, parents and families.
Following introductions and some entertaining stories, the ceremony culminated with the re-dedication of the Lee Walker Scout Hut, which has been the troop’s home.
Walker was the legendary Scoutmaster who founded the troop and built it to last 70 years ago. Guests included his sons, Brian and Richard Walker, and grandson Christopher Lee Walker. Also joining in were the troop’s first Eagle Scout, Jim Christman, David Dignam, Laszlo B. Apathy III, John Bass IV and many more.
Troop 26, sponsored by the Rotary Club, meets Monday nights.
