ENGLEWOOD — Sea turtle nesting on area beaches slowed to a snail's crawl and then came to a complete stop, according to the experts.
But that doesn't mean people should be less vigilant keeping Gulf of Mexico beaches dark at night, free of artificial lights, and protecting the newly hatched turtles that are still emerging from surfside nests and scrambling toward the water.
"Our last new nests were recorded in the week of Aug. 28," said Stephannie Kettle, spokeswoman for Mote Marine Laboratory.
Mote oversees volunteer sea turtle nesting patrols from Venice area beaches north to Longboat Key. The local sea turtle nesting season begins May 1 and ends Oct. 31.
"And with our numbers wrapping up, it's landing us in the top five nesting seasons recorded in our program's history," Kettle said in an email to The Daily Sun.
To learn more about Mote's sea turtle programs, visit mote.org.
Mote reports online how its volunteers documented this season 4,373 loggerhead nests, plus 163 green sea turtle nests and two rare Kemp's ridley nests.
On Manasota Key, the Coastal Wildlife Club also reported how it saw the last of new nests during the week of Aug. 28.
Also, this season on Manasota Key proved record-breaking season for loggerhead and green sea turtle nests. Turtle patrol members counted 5,111 loggerhead nests and with and 342 nests for green sea turtles. Club volunteers also reported one Kemp's ridley nest.
South of Stump Pass on Knight and Don Pedro, islands north of Don Pedro State Park, Brenda Bossman, the state permit holder overseeing turtle patrols, said she, too, has seen a productive nesting season, including what appears to more than one loggerhead that was missing a flipper — and yet will drag herself onto the beach to lay eggs.
And like Mote and the Coastal Wildlife Club, Bossman reported the last new nest was laid about two weeks ago.
"It's an amazing good season for hatching turtles," Bossman said, noting that this year's newly hatched turtles have not been confused by artificial lights and are heading straight for the Gulf.
"I never have seen as successful a hatching," Bossman said.
She's patrolled Gulf of Mexico beaches for 30 years.
That doesn't mean some nests haven't suffered. Coyotes and other predators fed upon nests, while other nests were washed over by waves or failed to hatch due to other reasons. Volunteers are now documenting unhatched nests.
To learn more about sea turtles in Florida waters, visit myfwc.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.