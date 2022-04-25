ENGLEWOOD — Who needs a calendar? Not nesting sea turtles.
Officially, the local sea turtle nesting season begins May 1 and ends Oct. 31.
Sea turtles already are lumbering out of the Gulf, crawling up beaches, digging a nest and laying eggs, the Coastal Wildlife Club on Manasota Key and Mote Marine Laboratory reported.
Wilma Katz and Zoe Bass are state primary permit holders overseeing Coastal Wildlife Club volunteers on Manasota Key. Mote oversees turtle volunteers and nesting from Venice north to Longboat Key
"We had one in Charlotte County and one in Sarasota County," Bass said in an email Saturday.
The county line runs through Manasota Key. She also reported a "false crawl" where a nesting turtle starts up the beach but turns around and crawls back into the Gulf before laying its eggs.
While Florida's East Coast sees a larger number of nesting turtles, the Gulf beaches of Sarasota and Charlotte counties provide prime habitat for nesting loggerhead, green and, on rare occasions, Kemp's ridley sea turtles.
Last year, along the more than 35 miles of Gulf coastline, Mote volunteers documented 3,697 loggerhead and 89 green sea turtle nests.
Meanwhile, by Sept. 10 last year, Coastal Wildlife Club volunteers reported 4,844 loggerhead and 332 green and 1 Kemp's ridley nests on Manasota Key.
Both Coastal Wildlife Club and Mote post sea turtle nesting numbers online as the season progresses.
All sea turtles are deemed threatened or endangered of extinction. State and federal protections make it a criminal offense to kill, injure or harass the nesting sea turtles, damage their nests or interfere with the hatching turtles emerging from their nests.
Recognizing the threat, local Florida coastal jurisdictions — including the city of Venice, Sarasota and Charlotte counties — established sea turtle ordinances that require home and other property owners along the Gulf coast to shade or turn off any artificial lights shining onto the beaches.
Research shows artificial lighting can dissuaded nesting turtles from laying their eggs. Deadlier, the hatching turtles can be confused and head inland rather than frantically crawling towards the Gulf.
"Residents and visitors can accomplish this by using long-wavelength bulbs such as red or amber LEDs with shielded fixtures, and by removing beach furniture and recreational items nightly," Sarasota County UF/IFAS Marine and Coastal Sea Grant Agent Armando Ubeda stated in an email Monday.
“Sarasota County averages more than 200 sea turtle nests per mile along coastal shorelines, but only one out of every 1,000 hatchlings survive to adulthood,” Ubeda said.
The majority die from exhaustion or starvation caused by disorienting bright, artificial lights steering them away from the water, he said.
To learn more about sea turtles, visit myfwc.com.
To learn more about the Coastal Wildlife Club, visit coastalwildlifeclub.org or its Facebook page, and for Mote Marine Laboratory, visit mote.org.
