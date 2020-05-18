NORTH PORT— The North Port Police Department has released additional photos and information as officers continue to search for 58-year-old North Port resident Theresa Anne Williams, who has been missing for more than two weeks.
According to police, when she was reported missing May 3, Williams hadn't been seen or heard from for a few days.
Williams left her residence at Willow Creek Apartments in North Port without telling her family where she was going. Williams does not have a vehicle, according to police. The family told police they are concerned for her safety due to a diagnosed mental illness. Due to HIPPA constraints, police cannot elaborate about her condition.
Williams is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 180 pounds.
According to NPPD spokesperson Josh Taylor, police have checked "everywhere," including nearby woods, and water sources using a drone.
After police received information that Williams regularly rode the Sarasota County Area Transit bus, officers spoke with drivers and reviewed all possible SCAT route videos, according to Taylor.
Taylor said there was no indication a struggle or kidnapping took place.
As of Monday, police were waiting to receive bank statements, which could indicate any activity on her accounts.
If you have any information about Williams, contact Detective Chris Maki at cmaki@northportpd.com or 941-429-7323.
