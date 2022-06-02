ENGLEWOOD — A retail appliance franchise with a lengthy history in Englewood and Arcadia are closing soon.
Sears Hometown Outlet Stores are closing - victims of more shoppers moving online and toward big box stores.
Home Depot carries the Craftsman tool line, a one-time icon of the Sears brand that filed for bankruptcy in 2018.
The Sears Hometown and Outlet in suburban Chicago was a spin-off of Sears Holdings, had 600 such stores, each run as franchises. It is closing a handful of the independently run stores, according to media reports, including those in Englewood and Arcadia.
A Sears Hometown spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.
The large Sears department store at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, closed in 2019, along with other Sears and Kmart stores nationwide. However the smaller Sears Homegoods stores, which are independently owned, remained open.
The Englewood Sears Hometown store on Indiana Avenue is owned Pete Geraci and Marshall Mosier, the pair purchasing the franchise in 2015.
The Arcadia store, until recently, was operated by family of the first owner, William Hartley, who opened it on SE Vermont Avenue in 2007.
Officials for the stores were not available Thursday. Workers answering the phone declined comment.
The Arcadia store closes June 23. Details on the Englewood store weren't available, however multiple yellow signs at the store advertise their close-out sale.
The Arcadia store closing may have been a bigger blow, as appliance shopping in particular is limited in that community. Losing such choices, is “sad,” said Sondra Guffey, DeSoto County's Economic Development Office division manager.
“It was not incredibly surprising," Guffey said. "Retail has sure gone through some changes in the last few years.”
There were mixed online reviews of both stores, some complaining about wait times for new appliances, an issue plaguing an industry with part shortages.
A newspaper profile of the Englewood Sears Hometown store in 2015 described the new owners as veterans in retail, which meant a better shopping experience.
“We are here to stay,” Geraci had said.
Closing any business is mostly about economics, said Jimmy Peters, an Arcadia man who had purchased a Kenmore refrigerator at the local Sears Hometown store.
