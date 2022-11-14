North Englewood Map

Developers  are holding a neighborhood meeting for this 15-acre parcel of State Road 776 in the northern part of Englewood. It is just south of Boca Royale Golf & Country Club.

ENGLEWOOD — As promised on Oct. 18, a second neighborhood workshop to discuss plans for the 300-unit apartment complex in the northern portion of Englewood is set for Thursday evening.

The workshop is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. via Zoom. Visit www.scgov.net/a-z/dnd/built-in-components/calendar-meeting-list to watch the meeting.


