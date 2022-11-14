At the first workshop last month, many concerned residents were unable to attend due to Zoom meeting participant limits or they were still dealing with the recovery from Hurricane Ian.
Land America LLC, a development firm out of Delray Beach, Florida, wants to rezone the land from open use estates to residential multifamily to develop the apartment complex.
The complex will border the Boca Royale, Arlington Cove, Oak Forest and Pine Lake communities off State Road 776.
During the first neighborhood workshop, residents argued that the overall mix of an apartment complex with 45-foot-high buildings would make it incompatible with the residential neighborhoods.
Other concerns raised by residents centered on stormwater runoff and traffic impacts, and some residents had other thoughts to improve the project — convert to residential single-family or go elsewhere.
Many of those attending that first meeting also criticized the development team for refusing to postpone the meeting as residents continued their hurricane recovery, and several vowed to fight the proposed development through every means possible.
This proposal, as it goes forward, joins several other development projects in northern Englewood such as a multi-family project on Artists Avenue, smaller developments along Stoner Road that will see a hearing before the county commission this week, and the first Winchester Ranch development called Boca Royale East.
