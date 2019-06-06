ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Area Fire Control District begins the selection process for a new fire chief. Candidates had until 4 p.m. Thursday to get their applications in.
Fire commissioners will meet 9 a.m. today at the district’s administration office, 516 Paul Morris Drive, to determine who they want to interview for the job. Interviews with the fire board could begin in two weeks.
Applicants include:
• Daniel Scales of Port Orange, Florida.
City of Ponce Inlet fire chief since 2005.
• Steven Parsh of Defuniak Springs, Florida.
Walton County Fire Rescue firefighter/EMT since 2016, and an EMT for the South Walton Fire District since 2017.
• Pete Dimaria of Naples, Florida.
City of Naples Fire-Rescue Department fire chief since 2016.
• Bradley Batz of Sebring, Florida.
Retired City of Avon Park fire chief from 2016-2018.
• Darren White of Fort Myers, Florida.
Retired Fort Myers Beach Fire Control District fire chief from 2012-2015.
• Christian Tobin of Naples, Florida.
Greater Naples Fire Rescue battalion chief since 1999.
• Timothy Cowan of Durhamville, New York.
City of Oneida deputy fire chief and fire marshal since 1998.
• Todd Weidman of League City, Texas.
Assistant fire chief in Webster, Texas, since 2013.
• Robert Metzger of Redondo Beach, California.
City of Redondo Beach fire chief and harbor master.
• David Ezell of Bradenton, Florida.
Assistant fire chief at Bradenton Fire Department since 2011.
• Heather Burford of Seminole, Florida.
City of Seminole fire chief since 2014.
• Michael Tucker of Oxford, Florida.
Florida Bureau of Fire Standards bureau chief since 2016.
• Joseph Leone of Wheaton, Illinois.
Addisono Fire Protection District fire chief since 1991.
• Lou Jones of Navarre, Florida.
Midway Fire District battalion and EMS operations chief since 2003.
• John Stubbs of Englewood, Florida.
Acting Englewood Area Fire Control District acting chief since Chief Scott Lane left the fire district in April to be a deputy chief for the North Port Fire Department. Prior to Lane’s departure, Stubbs served the fire district as an assistant/division fire chief and has been with the fire district since 1993.
For more information, call the fire district at 941-474-3311.
